Georgia Tech junior QB TaQuon Marshall ran 44 times for 259 yards and five scores and completed 5-of-9 passes for 120 yards in a 42-41 double-overtime loss to Tennessee on Monday.

What a game this was from the 5-foot-10, 185-pound signal-caller. He consistently made the right decision in the option, and whether he was diving up the middle or stretching to the sidelines, the Tennessee defense had no chance. His first two touchdowns were sneaks from one yard out; one in the first to make it 7-0 Yellow Jackets, one to make it 21-7 early in the third quarter. His third rushing touchdown came on a scramble around the corner to make it 28-14 with 13 minutes left. Touchdown four was another sneak in overtime that put the Ramblin' Wreck up 35-28. The fifth was a 13-yard stroll that made it 42-41, but Marshall was (finally) stopped on a two-point conversion that gave Tennessee the win. The only mistake he made was missing on a bomb to a wide open Georgia Tech receiver that likely would have won the game in regulation. In this offense, Marshall has a chance to put up insane numbers, and that's exactly what he did tonight.