KirVonte Benson | Running Back

Georgia Tech sophomore RB KirVonte Benson rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in Saturday's 35-17 win over Pitt.

Benson and his fellow Yellow Jacket backfield mates absolutely destroyed Pitt on the ground, racking up 436 yards rushing as a team. For his part, the 5-foot-9, 211-pound sophomore notched a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter and then helped salt the game away with a 47-yard scoring gallop midway through the fourth quarter. This huge effort by Benson surpassed the entirety of his prior output. Entering action on Saturday, he had rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown in two games.