Baylor senior TE Ish Wainwright will start at tight end during Jordan Feuerbacher's absence.

Feuerbacher is out 2-5 weeks with a hand injury. Wainright started 34 games last season -- on the basketball court. The burly forward averaged 5.5 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game during the 2016-2017 basketball season. After switching sports, he played in the opener against Liberty, but did not record any stats. Wainwright will start his second career collegiate football game. He's trying to follow in the footsteps of former Baylor basketballer Rico Gathers, now a TE with the Dallas Cowboys.