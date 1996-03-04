Player Page

Josh Jackson | Cornerback

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/3/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185

Iowa redshirt junior CB Josh Jackson returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Saturday's 38-14 loss to Wisconsin.
Just like last week, when he picked off Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett three times in a blowout win, Iowa's star corner shined. Unfortunately, this time around his offense didn't do its part. Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay wrote that he believes the 6-foot-2, 192-pound Jackson will be a Day 1 or Day 2 pick when he enters the draft. "Jackson is long with natural cover skills and attacks the ball like a wide receiver," McShay wrote. Nov 11 - 7:11 PM
