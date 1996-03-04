Josh Jackson | Cornerback Team: Iowa Hawkeyes Age / DOB: (21) / 4/3/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185

Iowa redshirt junior CB Josh Jackson returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Saturday's 38-14 loss to Wisconsin. Just like last week, when he picked off Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett three times in a blowout win, Iowa's star corner shined. Unfortunately, this time around his offense didn't do its part. Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay wrote that he believes the 6-foot-2, 192-pound Jackson will be a Day 1 or Day 2 pick when he enters the draft. "Jackson is long with natural cover skills and attacks the ball like a wide receiver," McShay wrote.

ESPN's Todd McShay believes Iowa redshirt junior CB Josh Jackson will be a Day 1 or Day 2 pick when he enters the draft. Jackson could declare early after this season, or wait for his eligibility to exhaust after the 2018 season. He's coming off an enormous game, picking off J.T. Barrett three times in Saturday's blowout victory over Ohio State. McShay was on hand in Iowa City to take in his work. "Jackson is long with natural cover skills and attacks the ball like a wide receiver," McShay wrote. "He's still developing consistency with his footwork and eyes, but he should be a Day 1 or Day 2 pick when he enters the draft in 2018 or 2019." Source: ESPN

Iowa redshirt junior CB Josh Jackson was named the Walter Camp Defensive National Player Of The Week for his performance against Ohio State on Saturday. When you intercept Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett three times, you're going to get national attention. That's what Jackson did on Saturday, so it's no surprise he wins the award for the week. Jackson now has five picks on the year, and the 6-foot-2, 192-pound cornerback has gotten rave reviews thanks to his size and ability to make plays on the ball. He'll look to pick up another pick or two next week against Wisconsin.