Jackson Dillon | Linebacker

Team: Memphis Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 260

Latest News

Memphis redshirt senior LB Jackson Dillon will miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.
This will be the second straight season that ends very early for Dillon. Last year he only played in one game before going down with a knee injury. Prior to that, Dillon recorded 20.5 tackles for loss and was expected to be a huge part of the Tigers defense. We wonder if he can add another year of college eligibility. Sep 7 - 11:14 AM
Source: Tom Schad on Twitter
