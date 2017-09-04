Player Page

Jon Baker | Center

Team: Boston College Eagles
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 300

Latest News

Recent News

Boston College senior C Jon Baker (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against Wake Forest.
Baker (6'3/300) had started 27 consecutive games prior to finally being forced to miss one due to his current knee injury, which he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' win over NIU on Saturday. While Boston College could move some pieces around on the line to help fill in for Baker, true freshman Alec Lindstrom is looking like a leading candidate for the start at this juncture. There is no current timetable for Baker's return. Sep 7 - 7:39 PM
Source: Boston Globe
More Jon Baker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 