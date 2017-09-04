Jon Baker | Center

Boston College senior C Jon Baker (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against Wake Forest.

Baker (6'3/300) had started 27 consecutive games prior to finally being forced to miss one due to his current knee injury, which he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' win over NIU on Saturday. While Boston College could move some pieces around on the line to help fill in for Baker, true freshman Alec Lindstrom is looking like a leading candidate for the start at this juncture. There is no current timetable for Baker's return.