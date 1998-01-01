Nathan Rourke | Quarterback Team: Ohio Bobcats Age / DOB: (19) / 5/24/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 209

Latest News Recent News

Ohio sophomore QB Nathan Rourke was 21-for-33 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns in Tuesday's win over Miami (OH). Rourke was just as effective on the ground, adding 54 rushing yards and three additional scores. Rourke was scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last five games, collecting 12 during that span. In sum, he has a 13/3 TD/INT ratio on 57.0% passing with 553 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. Rourke has turned into one of the MAC's most underrated players.

Ohio sophomore QB Nathan Rourke completed 7-of-22 passes for 105 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing for 143 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 48-30 win over Bowling Green. This was a classic Ohio win. The game was close until the fourth quarter, with the patient Bobcats finally pulling away because they allowed the Falcons to self-destruct (21 Ohio points off turnovers) and ran the ball effectively throughout (335 yards, five TDs). The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Rourke isn't great in the pocket, but he's now run for over 100 yards in three straight games.

Ohio sophomore QB Nathan Rourke completed 17-of-31 passes for 160 yards and an interception while rushing for 105 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 26-23 loss to Central Michigan. Nothing doing for Rourke through the air -- indeed, the interception was the first he has thrown this season -- but he did finish out with nice numbers on the ground. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound sophomore's final rushing score came with just over 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter and drew Ohio to within 26-23, but the Bobcats were unable to come up with any additional scoring action before game's end.