Nathan Rourke | Quarterback

Player Results
Article Results
J.D. Martinez hires super-agent Scott Boras
Lance McCullers will start Game 7 for Astros
Pederson homers again, Dodgers win Game 6
Jansen earns six-out save, LAD force Gm. 7
Josh Reddick batting eighth in WS Game 6
Pederson starts in LF, batting sixth in Gm. 6
A's willing to listen to offers on Ryon Healy
Marlins aiming to deal Stanton, Gordon, Prado
Report: LAD likely to move on from Honeycutt
Mets release veteran outfielder Nori Aoki
Phillies announce hiring of Kapler as manager
McCullers could pitch in relief in Game 6
Joe Flacco (concussion) at practice Wednesday
Emmanuel Sanders back practicing Wednesday
Jameis Winston (shoulder) throws on Wednesday
Jamison Crowder (hammy) DNP on Wednesday
Jordan Reed predictably a DNP on Wednesday
Pagano: We've got to get T.Y. Hilton the ball
Brian Hoyer chooses 3-year deal with Patriots
Broncos turning to Brock Osweiler vs. Eagles
Panthers GM: Benjamin trade to help run game
Garoppolo unlikely to start before Week 12?
Jeremy Lane fails physical, remains a Seahawk
Browns had 'disconnect' on A.J. McCarron
Milos Teodosic (left foot) in a walking boot
Nicolas Batum hoping to play in 2-3 weeks
Elfrid Payton (hamstring) out Wednesday
Stevens wants Irving more involved on offense
Serge Ibaka, Valanciunas say they'll play Wed
Mike Conley, Gasol game-time calls vs. ORL
Jahlil Okafor wants out of Philadelphia
Goran Dragic (illness) expected to play Weds
Hassan Whiteside (knee) intends to play Weds
J.J. Redick (back) probable for Wednesday
Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) questionable vs. LAC
Lue says more minutes coming for LeBron James
Jets to stick with Connor Hellebuyck Thursday
Brock Boeser will probably return Wednesday
Clayton Keller is the rookie of the month
Kyle Turris will probably return on Thursday
Bruins lose David Backes for at least 8 weeks
Hurricanes lose Brett Pesce to a concussion
Hellebuyck improves to 6-0-1 with win vs MIN
Nikolaj Ehlers scores GWG vs. Minnesota
Clayton Keller extends point streak to 7 gms
Dylan Larkin collects 2 pts in win over ARZ
Reilly Smith scores twice in loss to NYR
Mika Zibanejad 1G, 2A in win over Vegas
New sponsor joins Newman in select 2018 races
Gaughan: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 advance
Brandon Jones O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 advance
Hemric: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 advance
Byron: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 advance
Annett: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Fort Worth
Sadler: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 advance
Austin Dillon pulling Fort Worth double duty
Dylan Lupton: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 advance
Grubb named crew chief for Byron in 2018
Chase Briscoe JAG Metals 350 pre-race
Fleetwood bids to increase RTD lead in Turkey
Pampling preps for Shriners defense in Vegas
WGC-HSBC winner Rose makes Turkey next stop
Tiger Woods announces return to action
OQer Strohmeyer bags T4 in TOUR debut
Randolph career-best 3rd; final-round 67
Hadley solo 2nd at SFC; second straight top 3
Armour breaks through; 5-shot winner at SFC
Johnson blows six shot lead in HSBC Champions
Dazzling Rose wins 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions
Armour five clear @ SFC; day-tying-low 65
Hadley posts 54h target w/ third-round 68
Jones: Kelly, Ignont will return on Saturday
QB Rourke lights up Miami (OH) for 6 TDs
Nebraska AD: Frost is 'the full package'
Bradley Chubb, 2018's top prospect?
MTSU WR Richie James out for the season
Blue Raiders QB Urzua (concussions) retiring
Texas QB Sam Ehlinger (concussion) practices
Nebraska CB pledge Radley-Hiles decommits
Redhawks QB Ragland (lower body) won't start
Georgia, Bama pace first CFB Playoff rankings
Baylor LB Clay Johnston (foot) possibly done
Shamari Brooks (collarbone) done for season
Mourinho reveals MUFC latest injury concern
Kane cleared to play against Real Madrid
Watford captain consigned to the stands
Kante misses out on UCL clash with Roma
United team news ahead of Benfica clash
Gross - improving understanding is key
Massive November ahead for Bournemouth
West Ham facing defensive crisis for Week 11
Hendrick goal leads Burnley to victory
Newcastle unable to score at Turf Moor
Winger set for more time on the sidelines
Bad news for Eire as McCarthy is injured
Nathan Rourke | Quarterback
Team:
Ohio Bobcats
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 5/24/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 209
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio sophomore QB Nathan Rourke was 21-for-33 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns in Tuesday's win over Miami (OH).
Rourke was just as effective on the ground, adding 54 rushing yards and three additional scores. Rourke was scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last five games, collecting 12 during that span. In sum, he has a 13/3 TD/INT ratio on 57.0% passing with 553 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. Rourke has turned into one of the MAC's most underrated players.
Nov 1 - 3:09 PM
Ohio sophomore QB Nathan Rourke completed 7-of-22 passes for 105 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing for 143 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 48-30 win over Bowling Green.
This was a classic Ohio win. The game was close until the fourth quarter, with the patient Bobcats finally pulling away because they allowed the Falcons to self-destruct (21 Ohio points off turnovers) and ran the ball effectively throughout (335 yards, five TDs). The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Rourke isn't great in the pocket, but he's now run for over 100 yards in three straight games.
Oct 14 - 7:55 PM
Ohio sophomore QB Nathan Rourke completed 17-of-31 passes for 160 yards and an interception while rushing for 105 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 26-23 loss to Central Michigan.
Nothing doing for Rourke through the air -- indeed, the interception was the first he has thrown this season -- but he did finish out with nice numbers on the ground. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound sophomore's final rushing score came with just over 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter and drew Ohio to within 26-23, but the Bobcats were unable to come up with any additional scoring action before game's end.
Oct 7 - 5:27 PM
Ohio sophomore QB Nathan Rourke completed 13-of-24 passes for 181 yards and two scores and ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-50 win over UMass on Saturday.
Rourke (6'2/209) was able to gash the awful Minuteman defense with his legs and arm on Saturday. When the Bobcats needed a play to be made, the sophomore found a way to move the chains either by keeping the ball himself or finding wideouts like Brendan Cope running free in the UMass secondary. There is no more quarterback controversy in Athens. Rourke will take on Central Michigan next week.
Sep 30 - 7:21 PM
QB Rourke lights up Miami (OH) for 6 TDs
Nov 1 - 3:09 PM
Ohio runs for 335 yards, 5 TDs in win over BG
Oct 14 - 7:55 PM
Nathan Rourke scores three touchdowns in loss
Oct 7 - 5:27 PM
Rourke has four total TDs in win over UMASS
Sep 30 - 7:21 PM
More Nathan Rourke Player News
Recent News
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
Josh Norris examines the top pass-catching running backs in college football. Saquon Barkley, good at football.
