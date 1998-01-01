Player Page

Nathan Rourke | Quarterback

Team: Ohio Bobcats
Age / DOB:  (19) / 5/24/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209

Ohio sophomore QB Nathan Rourke was 21-for-33 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns in Tuesday's win over Miami (OH).
Rourke was just as effective on the ground, adding 54 rushing yards and three additional scores. Rourke was scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last five games, collecting 12 during that span. In sum, he has a 13/3 TD/INT ratio on 57.0% passing with 553 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. Rourke has turned into one of the MAC's most underrated players. Nov 1 - 3:09 PM
