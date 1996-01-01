Elijah Sindelar | Quarterback

Sindelar entered following David Blough's second interception. Blough has been suffering from a throwing shoulder injury, so the quick hook wasn't surprising. Blough had outplayed Sindelar coming into the day, so we wouldn't expect Jeff Brohm to make a quarterback change, but Sindelar's showing against the Gophers will at least make Brohm consider sitting Blough until he's 100-percent.

Purdue redshirt sophomore QB Elijah Sindelar completed 7-of-16 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 28-10 loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Both Sindelar and David Bough couldn't get much done against the stout Michigan defense, but the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Sindelar was able to lead the Boilermakers to their only touchdown; a 10 yard find of a wide open Brycen Hopkins that tied the game at 7-7 with 9:45 left in the second quarter. Purdue still doesn't seem to have an answer as to who the long-term quarterback will be for 2017, and that's unlikely to change when the Boilermakers take on Minnesota on 10/7.