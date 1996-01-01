Player Page

Elijah Sindelar | Quarterback

Team: Purdue Boilermakers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/26/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230

Purdue redshirt sophomore QB Elijah Sindelar completed 19-of-26 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-17 win over Minnesota.
Sindelar entered following David Blough's second interception. Blough has been suffering from a throwing shoulder injury, so the quick hook wasn't surprising. Blough had outplayed Sindelar coming into the day, so we wouldn't expect Jeff Brohm to make a quarterback change, but Sindelar's showing against the Gophers will at least make Brohm consider sitting Blough until he's 100-percent. Oct 7 - 8:35 PM
