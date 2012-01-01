Ike Boettger | Tackle

Player Page

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/5/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 300

Iowa senior T Ike Boettger will likely miss the remainder of the season due to an Achilles injury.
Boettger (6'6/300) suffered the potential season-ending injury in Saturday's overtime win over Iowa State. His loss is a major one for the Hawkeyes, as HC Kirk Ferentz in staff used him in a variety of capacities last season. He made nine starts at right tackle, two at left guard and one at left tackle during the past campaign. Sep 9 - 5:55 PM
Source: Land of 10
