Ike Boettger | Tackle

Iowa senior T Ike Boettger will likely miss the remainder of the season due to an Achilles injury.

Boettger (6'6/300) suffered the potential season-ending injury in Saturday's overtime win over Iowa State. His loss is a major one for the Hawkeyes, as HC Kirk Ferentz in staff used him in a variety of capacities last season. He made nine starts at right tackle, two at left guard and one at left tackle during the past campaign.