Brandon Childress | Wide Receiver

Central Michigan sophomore WR Brandon Childress will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn left ACL.

Childress (6'2/195) suffered the injury in Saturday's win over Kansas. And he did so in the most unfortunate of fashions. The torn ACL occurred while he was celebrating a Chippewas touchdown. With fellow wideout Corey Willis expected to miss at least the next month due to a fractured hand, the Chippewas are now exceedingly thin at receiver. Look for senior Eric Cooper and sophomore Cameron Cole to see plenty of work with Willis and Childress sidelined.