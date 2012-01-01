Player Page

Brandon Childress | Wide Receiver

Team: Central Michigan Chippewas
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195

Central Michigan sophomore WR Brandon Childress will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn left ACL.
Childress (6'2/195) suffered the injury in Saturday's win over Kansas. And he did so in the most unfortunate of fashions. The torn ACL occurred while he was celebrating a Chippewas touchdown. With fellow wideout Corey Willis expected to miss at least the next month due to a fractured hand, the Chippewas are now exceedingly thin at receiver. Look for senior Eric Cooper and sophomore Cameron Cole to see plenty of work with Willis and Childress sidelined. Sep 13 - 5:12 PM
Source: Kenzie Senpai on Twitter
