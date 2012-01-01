Mark Chapman | Wide Receiver

Central Michigan senior WR Mark Chapman had eight catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 45-27 win over Kansas.

Chapman (6'0/180) is well on his way to setting career highs in all three of his slash lines. He's up to a 13-256-3 line after posting a personal best 44-592-4 mark last fall. Central Michigan is proving to have one of the MAC's best receiving corps.