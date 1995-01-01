Patrick Laird | Running Back

Cal junior RB Patrick Laird lowered the boom on Weber State in Saturday's 33-20 win, rushing for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.

Laird (6'0/200) had an opportunity with Tre Watson exiting due to a knee injury. He more than made good on the chance for playing time, averaging a just-plain-silly 15.9 YPC while busting it for a long run of 73 yards (that one going for a touchdown with two minutes remaining in the game). While this was a beautiful performance for the junior back, it may well have been a one-off: Prior to this contest, Laird had just 74 total rushing yards in his collegiate career.