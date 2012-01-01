Tyler Hilinski | Quarterback

Washington State sophomore QB Tyler Hilinski completed 45-of-61 passes for 509 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions in a 58-37 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

So, this was weird. Hilinski came in relief of starter Luke Falk late in the second quarter, and remained the signal-caller for the rest of the game. Throwing 61 passes in a quadruple-overtime game is a lot. In two-plus quarters? Wow. There were moments of brilliance for the sophomore quarterback, but there were also moments that made you wonder why the Cougars made the switch in the first place. Much of the yardage -- and one of the touchdowns -- came in borderline garbage time, but even with four turnovers, a 500-yard, two-touchdown performance is certainly interesting, at the worst.