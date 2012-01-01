Welcome,
Peyton Ramsey | Quarterback
Team:
Indiana Hoosiers
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 209
Latest News
Recent News
Indiana redshirt freshman QB Peyton Ramsey will take over as the starting quarterback for the Hoosiers, according to HC Tom Allen.
"He's going to be our starting quarterback," Allen said. Ramsey (6'2/210) takes over for Richard Lagow, who has struggled with accuracy and decision-making in the first five weeks for the Hoosiers. Ramsey has seen time in all four games for Indiana, completing 60 percent of his passes with a 4/1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His first start will come against Charleston Southern this Saturday.
Oct 2 - 1:21 PM
Source:
Zach Osterman on Twitter
Indiana redshirt freshman QB Peyton Ramsey will continue to see the field off the bench for the Hoosiers.
Indiana is sticking with the status quo, for now. That status quo entails Richard Lagow starting but having a very short leash. Ramsey is trending up after accounting for three touchdowns in sparking the offense in Saturday's 34-17 victory over Virginia. "I'm excited we have two (quarterbacks) that have proven they can make plays at a high level," HC Tom Allen said. "We want those guys to compete. We'll make those decisions as they come. The bottom line is they're both going to play."
Sep 20 - 4:57 PM
Source:
heraldbulletin.com
Indiana coach Tom Allen says he'll platoon redshirt senior QB Richard Lagow and redshirt freshman QB Peyton Ramsey.
Lagow is listed atop the depth chart for now, but both will play. "It's a gut feel, for sure," Allen said Monday. "But I'm just telling you, when you have the ability, whether it's change pace, change scheme ... you bring another guy in, he brings a different type of running style, type of skill set that he can do, things that he does well maybe the other guy doesn't do as well, I think that it forces [opponents] to be able to prepare for both. That's hard to do sometimes." Ramsey sparked the offense when he came on in relief of Lagow in Saturday's game against Virginia. Indiana is off this weekend after Saturday's game against FIU was canceled.
Sep 12 - 1:53 PM
Source:
ESPN
Indiana redshirt freshman QB Peyton Ramsey completed 16-of-20 attempts for 173 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win over Virginia.
Ladies and gentleman, we have a quarterback controversy in Bloomington. Ramsey came on for an ineffective Richard Lagow and sparked the offense. In addition to his efficient work through the air, he chipped in 42 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. Stay tuned for an announcement on who Indiana will go with later this week against Florida International. According to ESPN, Ramsey was the No. 42 pocket passer nationally coming out of high school.
Sep 11 - 4:40 PM
Ramsey to start under center for Hoosiers
Oct 2 - 1:21 PM
QB Ramsey remains behind Lagow... for now
Sep 20 - 4:57 PM
Indiana to rotate QBs Lagow and Ramsey
Sep 12 - 1:53 PM
Frosh Ramsey sparks QB controvery at IU
Sep 11 - 4:40 PM
More Peyton Ramsey Player News
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Wazzu QB Luke Falk should find WR Tavares Martin Jr. a-plenty against Oregon in Week 6 as we dive into the week's best match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Cleveland (ankle) likely out for LSU game
»
Speight (tissue) to miss multiple weeks
»
Bruins TE Wilson out for the season (foot)
»
Jeremiah: QB Josh Allen's skill set is rare
»
Trojans drop to No. 15 in Coaches Poll
»
Report: Oregon QB Herbert breaks collarbone
»
Gallup goes over 200 against Hawaii
»
Rosen throws for 372 in win over Colorado
»
Rudolph has five scores in shootout win
»
McQuarley runs for five scores 56-38 win
»
Browning throws for three scores in easy win
»
Devin Singletary finds end zone four times
