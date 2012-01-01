Peyton Ramsey | Quarterback Team: Indiana Hoosiers Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 209

Latest News Recent News

Indiana redshirt freshman QB Peyton Ramsey will take over as the starting quarterback for the Hoosiers, according to HC Tom Allen. "He's going to be our starting quarterback," Allen said. Ramsey (6'2/210) takes over for Richard Lagow, who has struggled with accuracy and decision-making in the first five weeks for the Hoosiers. Ramsey has seen time in all four games for Indiana, completing 60 percent of his passes with a 4/1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His first start will come against Charleston Southern this Saturday. Source: Zach Osterman on Twitter

Indiana redshirt freshman QB Peyton Ramsey will continue to see the field off the bench for the Hoosiers. Indiana is sticking with the status quo, for now. That status quo entails Richard Lagow starting but having a very short leash. Ramsey is trending up after accounting for three touchdowns in sparking the offense in Saturday's 34-17 victory over Virginia. "I'm excited we have two (quarterbacks) that have proven they can make plays at a high level," HC Tom Allen said. "We want those guys to compete. We'll make those decisions as they come. The bottom line is they're both going to play." Source: heraldbulletin.com

Indiana coach Tom Allen says he'll platoon redshirt senior QB Richard Lagow and redshirt freshman QB Peyton Ramsey. Lagow is listed atop the depth chart for now, but both will play. "It's a gut feel, for sure," Allen said Monday. "But I'm just telling you, when you have the ability, whether it's change pace, change scheme ... you bring another guy in, he brings a different type of running style, type of skill set that he can do, things that he does well maybe the other guy doesn't do as well, I think that it forces [opponents] to be able to prepare for both. That's hard to do sometimes." Ramsey sparked the offense when he came on in relief of Lagow in Saturday's game against Virginia. Indiana is off this weekend after Saturday's game against FIU was canceled. Source: ESPN