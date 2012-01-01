Peyton Ramsey | Quarterback

Player Page

Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209

Indiana redshirt freshman QB Peyton Ramsey will take over as the starting quarterback for the Hoosiers, according to HC Tom Allen.
"He's going to be our starting quarterback," Allen said. Ramsey (6'2/210) takes over for Richard Lagow, who has struggled with accuracy and decision-making in the first five weeks for the Hoosiers. Ramsey has seen time in all four games for Indiana, completing 60 percent of his passes with a 4/1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His first start will come against Charleston Southern this Saturday. Oct 2 - 1:21 PM
Source: Zach Osterman on Twitter
