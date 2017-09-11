Kaymen Cureton | Quarterback

Nevada coach Jay Norvell announced that true freshman QB Kaymen Cureton will start on Saturday against Idaho State.

This is something of a stunner, as it had been assumed that the Wolf Pack would turn to Alabama transfer David Cornwell when it inevitably pulled the plug on Ty Gangi. Gangi proved unfit for the job in two early starts completing 47.3-percent of his passes for 476 yards and a 4/2 TD/INT rate. "We need to be more productive in the passing game," Norvell said. "We're not throwing for a very high percentage, which affects our ability to continue to play fast, to keep drives alive and to be good on third down." The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Cureton is a three-star prospect who reportedly held early offers from Alabama and LSU as an athlete but wanted to play quarterback in college. He's a nephew of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn.