Player Page

Spencer Brown | Running Back

Team: UAB Blazers
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 235

Latest News

Recent News

UAB freshman RB Spencer Brown rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in Saturday's 30-12 win over Southern Miss.
Brown (6'0/235) averaged 6.33 YPC in the victory while posting a long run of 50 yards. He has absolutely exploded of late, with Saturday's performance his best yet. In four October contests, the true freshman ball-carrier surpassed 165 yards rushing three times. He finishes out the month having racked up a total of 615 yards on the ground and has now gone off for 909 yards for the campaign as a whole. Oct 28 - 10:37 PM
More Spencer Brown Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 