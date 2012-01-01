Spencer Brown | Running Back Team: UAB Blazers Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 235

Latest News Recent News

UAB freshman RB Spencer Brown rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in Saturday's 30-12 win over Southern Miss. Brown (6'0/235) averaged 6.33 YPC in the victory while posting a long run of 50 yards. He has absolutely exploded of late, with Saturday's performance his best yet. In four October contests, the true freshman ball-carrier surpassed 165 yards rushing three times. He finishes out the month having racked up a total of 615 yards on the ground and has now gone off for 909 yards for the campaign as a whole.

UAB freshman RB Spencer Brown ran for 167 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries in a 25-23 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. Brown (6'0/235) has gone over 160 yards in two straight games for the Blazers, and is both the future and present for the UAB offense. His touchdown from eight yards out gave the Blazers a 16-10 lead, and he had another 52 yarder to set up another score. The surprising 4-2 Blazers get a date with Charlotte next.

UAB freshman RB Spencer brown ran for 165 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a 23-22 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Brown (6'0/235) was the UAB offense on Saturday, and was the chief reason why the Blazers were able to pull off the upset against the Bulldogs. His touchdown was an 11-yard scamper to give UAB a 13-0 lead late in the first quarter. Brown will look to go over 100 again next week against Middle Tennessee State.