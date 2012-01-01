Welcome,
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kentucky LB Jordan Jones (shoulder) ruled out
Ray Lawry (hamstring) probable for Saturday
Chark Attack!: LSU WR's stock on the rise
Monken inks contract extension with Army
USC DE Porter Gustin undergoes toe surgery
Lamar Jackson lands on Kiper's Big Board
Feleipe' Franks to start against Tennessee
Same old story: Wilson (ankle) questionable
Woo: Penny would've been ahead of Pumphrey
Callaway, Scarlett will not play against Vols
FAQ QB Johnson's dad says son had blood clots
Beavers CB Xavier Crawford (shoulder) to sit
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
FPL Draft Recap Week 4
Sep 11
Team News - Week 4
Sep 9
Late Fitness Check GW4
Sep 8
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 4
Sep 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester facing midfield selection dilemma
Fuchs doubtful ahead of Huddersfield clash
Huddersfield loanee ruled out for months
Wilson not close to Bournemouth return
Ings suffers minor setback in recovery
Iheanacho stars in U23s' win
Watford provide a mixed injury update
Stoke defender may not be risked
Hodgson announced as new Palace manager
Mourinho expects Pogba to miss weeks
Bruno recovers ahead of Bournemouth battle
Super-sub Fellaini galvanises Utd to win
Player Page
Jordan Jones | Linebacker
Team:
Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 221
Latest News
Recent News
Kentucky junior LB Jordan Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against South Carolina.
Jones (6'2/221) dinged up his shoulder against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The injury is one which might keep the 2016 second-team All-SEC performer out beyond this weekend's showdown with the Gamecocks, as HC Mark Stoops said on Thursday, "It may be a stretch to play next week quite honestly. I’ll keep you updated. He’ll play when the doctors tell him he can play." Eli Brown will start in Jones' place against South Carolina.
Sep 14 - 6:18 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Kentucky LB Jordan Jones (shoulder) ruled out
Sep 14 - 6:18 PM
More Jordan Jones Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Buechele
TX
(705)
2
B. Mayfield
OK
(692)
3
S. Darnold
USC
(665)
4
D. Law
UAB
(621)
5
C. Sutton
SMU
(568)
6
B. Rypien
BSU
(566)
7
L. Jackson
LOU
(564)
8
L. Falk
WAS
(558)
9
D. Cook
FSU
(465)
10
J. Barrett
OSU
(436)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Thor Nystrom offers a 10-point breakdown for a Louisville upset of Clemson this weekend. That and much more in his ATS picks column for Week 3.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Kentucky LB Jordan Jones (shoulder) ruled out
»
Ray Lawry (hamstring) probable for Saturday
»
Chark Attack!: LSU WR's stock on the rise
»
Monken inks contract extension with Army
»
USC DE Porter Gustin undergoes toe surgery
»
Lamar Jackson lands on Kiper's Big Board
»
Feleipe' Franks to start against Tennessee
»
Same old story: Wilson (ankle) questionable
»
Woo: Penny would've been ahead of Pumphrey
»
Callaway, Scarlett will not play against Vols
»
FAQ QB Johnson's dad says son had blood clots
»
Beavers CB Xavier Crawford (shoulder) to sit
