Jordan Jones | Linebacker

Kentucky junior LB Jordan Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against South Carolina.

Jones (6'2/221) dinged up his shoulder against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The injury is one which might keep the 2016 second-team All-SEC performer out beyond this weekend's showdown with the Gamecocks, as HC Mark Stoops said on Thursday, "It may be a stretch to play next week quite honestly. I’ll keep you updated. He’ll play when the doctors tell him he can play." Eli Brown will start in Jones' place against South Carolina.