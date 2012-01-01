Player Page

Lamar Jordan | Quarterback

Team: New Mexico Lobos
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190

New Mexico senior QB Lamar Jordan left Thursday's game against Boise State after a late hit.
Jordan (6'0/190) was hit in the upper-area, and was wobbly as he left the game. Coltin Gerhart replaced Jordan with just over a minute left in the first half. Freshman Tevaka Tuioti is Jordan's normal backup, but is out with a concussion. Sep 14 - 9:18 PM
Source: Cork Gaines on Twitter
