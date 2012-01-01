Player Page

David Moa | Defensive Lineman

Team: Boise State Broncos
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 271

Boise State redshirt junior DL David Moa was arrested early Saturday morning on a minor charge of disturbing the peace.
No details are available at this time. On the surface, the charge does not seem massive. A loss of Moa for any period would be, however, as he is arguably the Broncos' top defensive player. Sep 16 - 12:47 PM
Source: Idaho Statesman
