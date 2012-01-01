Khalil Herbert | Running Back

Kansas sophomore RB Khalil Herbert went off for 291 yards and two scores on 36 carries in Saturday's 56-34 loss to West Virginia.

Herbert had only three carries for 10 yards in the first two games despite playing in both and being listed as the starter. While what happened in those two games remains a mystery to us -- perhaps he was dealing with a nagging injury -- Herbert has exploded the past two weeks. He had 137 yards and two scores in last Saturday's loss to Ohio before his supernova showing today.