Buffalo redshirt sophomore RB Emmanuel Reed ran for three touchdowns and 144 yards on 33 carries in a 27-13 victory over Kent State on Saturday.

Reed (5'8/190) may not have the typical size you see of a bellcow back, but he has been the Bulls' offense this year, with no exception today. He opened the scoring with an 18-yard jaunt in the first, and he had two short-yardage scores in the second quarter. Reed will look to make it four 100 yard games in a row next week against Western Michigan.