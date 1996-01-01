Gregory Howell | Running Back

FAU senior RB Gregory Howell rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in Saturday's 45-0 win over Bethune-Cookman.

Does 13.46 YPC work for you? It worked for Howell on Saturday. While he put in a number of big runs in the game, the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder's touchdown was far more modest, just a baby one-yard score midway through the third quarter. Howell entered action on Saturday having rushed for just 31 yards on four carries in two contests. Big-yardage efforts like this shouldn't be expected on a weekly basis -- Devin Singletary, who rushed for 109 yards on Saturday, is the team's bellcow back -- but Howell has shown the ability to rip off chunks on the ground when called upon and offers the Owls a nice secondary option when Singletary is slow to spark.