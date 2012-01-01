Peyton Pelluer | Linebacker

Washington State redshirt senior ILB Peyton Pelluer (foot fracture) will miss the remainder of the season.

Pelluer (6'0/235) is set to undergo surgery over the next few weeks to repair the foot fracture he sustained in the first half of Saturday's win over Oregon State. With a recovery timeline of 5-6 months, Pelluer’s season is over. Since he's already used a redshirt, his collegiate career is likely over as well. Pelluer had made 34 consecutive starts for the Cougars. Washington State will turn over middle linebacking duties to Nate DeRider.