Peyton Pelluer | Linebacker

Team: Washington State Cougars

Washington State redshirt senior ILB Peyton Pelluer (foot fracture) will miss the remainder of the season.
Pelluer (6'0/235) is set to undergo surgery over the next few weeks to repair the foot fracture he sustained in the first half of Saturday's win over Oregon State. With a recovery timeline of 5-6 months, Pelluer’s season is over. Since he's already used a redshirt, his collegiate career is likely over as well. Pelluer had made 34 consecutive starts for the Cougars. Washington State will turn over middle linebacking duties to Nate DeRider. Sep 18 - 1:23 PM
