Player Page

Anthony Winbush | Defensive End

Team: Ball State Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/18/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 240

Latest News

Recent News

Ball State senior DE Anthony Winbush leads the FBS in sacks with 6.5.
Winbush has six individual and one assisted sack. Winbush is on a torrid pace, especially compared to his previous two seasons. In 2015 Winbush led the team with five sacks, and followed it up with another team leading season in 2016 with 8.5 sacks. Sep 20 - 9:59 AM
Source: NCAA
More Anthony Winbush Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 