Greg Huegel | Place Kicker

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195

Clemson redshirt junior K Greg Huegel will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
Huegel suffered the torn ACL during practice on Wednesday. A Lou Graza Award semifinalist in 2016, the redshirt junior connected on 14-of-19 kicks a year ago and also set a school record with 71 made extra points. Alex Spence, a redshirt junior, had been serving as Huegel's backup prior to the injury and will step into a starting role in his place. Sep 21 - 5:46 PM
Source: Zach Lentz on Twitter
