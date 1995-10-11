Greg Huegel | Place Kicker

Clemson redshirt junior K Greg Huegel will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Huegel suffered the torn ACL during practice on Wednesday. A Lou Graza Award semifinalist in 2016, the redshirt junior connected on 14-of-19 kicks a year ago and also set a school record with 71 made extra points. Alex Spence, a redshirt junior, had been serving as Huegel's backup prior to the injury and will step into a starting role in his place.