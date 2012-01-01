Thomas Jackson | Wide Receiver

UNC redshirt junior WR Thomas Jackson (knee) will miss the remainder of the season.

Jackson suffered a meniscus injury in Saturday's win over Old Dominion. He had a 7-97-2 line through two-plus games this year after finishing with 17 catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns last season. With Jackson done and Rontavius Groves and Dazz Newsome both questionable for Saturday's game against Duke, look for Anthony Ratliff-Williams to be targeted more in the passing game.