Thomas Jackson | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Lindor Powers Tribe
Sep 22
Podcast: Arrieta Returns
Sep 22
Waiver Wired: Go Giolito?
Sep 21
Future is Now in Philly
Sep 21
A Familia Opportunity?
Sep 20
Dose: All Clear For Arrieta
Sep 20
Notes: The Giolito Edition
Sep 20
MLB Power Rankings: Week 25
Sep 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Reds sign C Barnhart to four-year extension
Bryant homer in extras completes comeback win
Mauer keeps hitting, Twins hang 12 on Tigers
Fowler, Cards notch 14 hits in win over Reds
Cole Hamels dominates in win over Mariners
Clayton Richard outstanding in win Thursday
Dickey keeps Nats off balance for 10th win
Ynoa fires eight strong innings against Rays
Vargas wins 17th with 6 1/3 scoreless innings
Jacob deGrom (flu) pushed back to Sunday
Ender Inciarte (thumb) returns to ATL lineup
X-rays clean on Justin Turner's right thumb
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Rams Win TNF Shootout
Sep 22
Silva's Week 3 Matchups
Sep 21
Matchup: Rams @ 49ers
Sep 21
Week 3 Rankings
Sep 21
Week 3 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 21
Podcast: McCaffrey Breakout?
Sep 21
Dose: Luck's Return Unknown
Sep 21
Week 3 Power Rankings
Sep 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tyler Eifert, John Ross both DNP again Friday
Randall Cobb to be game-time call vs. Bengals
McCarthy expects Jordy Nelson to play Week 3
Evan Engram listed questionable for Week 3
Odell Beckham removed from Week 3 inj. report
Terrance West (thigh) back at practice Friday
Patriots again shopping CB Malcolm Butler?
Ravens DT Williams ruled out for Week 3
Goff throws three TDs on 145.8 passer rating
Todd Gurley scores three times with 149 yards
Watkins in concussion protocol after 2nd TD
Robert Woods racks up 108 yards, six catches
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Draft Guide Preview
Sep 20
Sept. 19 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 19
A Notable Number for Each Team
Sep 19
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wiggins expected to sign max deal soon
Alex Len to sign qualifying offer with Suns
Markieff Morris will have surgery on Friday
Ben Simmons (foot) won't have restrictions?
Joel Embiid still not cleared for 5-on-5 work
Dante Cunningham agrees to re-up w/ Pelicans
Gallinari (thumb) 'days away from a return'
Andrew Bogut agrees to 1-year deal w/ Lakers
Brandon Rush signs deal w/ Bucks
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for camp
Mason Plumlee agrees to 3-year deal w/ DEN
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Senators Preview
Sep 21
Experts League Draft Analysis
Sep 20
Podcast: NY Rangers Preview
Sep 20
Pod: Islanders Preview
Sep 19
Pod: New Jersey Devils Preview
Sep 18
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: NHL to get Lupul to take 2nd physical
Larry Robinson joins St. Louis' front office
Torey Krug (jaw) will miss season opener
Trocheck's UBI isn't expected to be serious
Matthew Tkachuk (hip) will sit Wednesday
Blues' Steen (hand) out for at least 3 weeks
Torey Krug hurt in preseason action
Flyers experiment with Claude Giroux at LW
Brian Boyle diagnosed with CML
Predators name Roman Josi as captain
Zach Sanford (shoulder) will miss 5-6 months
Jay Bouwmeester has a fractured ankle
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing New Hampshire (Fall)
Sep 21
Caps After Chicagoland
Sep 19
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Alex Tagliani: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Decker gets big surprise from sponsor N29
Anthony Simone: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Brendan Gaughan: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300
Third time's the charm for Purdy, MMM at KY
Andrew Ranger: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Brandon Jones: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300
Rouse joins Venturini; plans Kentucky debut
Hemric: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 advance
Adam Martin: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
John Hunter Nemechek UNOH 175 pre-race
Brian Scott VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: East Lake
Sep 19
TOUR Championship Preview
Sep 19
Leishman wins BMW wire-to-wire
Sep 18
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bjerregaard sets new 36h target in Portugal
Coetzee shares top spot at Portugal Masters
Koepka's clean card vaults him up the board
Closing eagle launches Berger into the mix
Stanley sets the early target at East Lake
Coetzee ties for lead after 64 in Portugal R1
Luiten claims an early Portugal Masters lead
1-seed Spieth odds favorite at season finale
Course horse Sullivan heads back to Portugal
Rahm controls his own destiny at East Lake
Pieters looking for Portugal Masters boost
Rahm T5 at BMW; third straight top-5 finish
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UNC WR Jackson (knee) done for the year
Rd. 1 prospect Adams leaning toward declaring
Flowers runs for two scores in 43-7 route
Whaley will play against Aggies on Saturday
Guice (knee) will play against Syracuse
Nebraska RB Tre Bryant (knee) out vs. Rutgers
Moore (leg/foot) questionable for Saturday
Purdue WR Phillips predicts win over Michigan
Richt: Richards (hamstring) has 'severe pull'
Clemson K Greg Huegel out with a torn ACL
Whaley reportedly gets in fight w/ teammate
Nebraska moves to fire AD Shawn Eichorst
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW6
Sep 22
Stag's Take - Gameweek 6
Sep 21
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW6
Sep 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 6
Sep 21
AM's Perfect XI - Week 6
Sep 20
The Bargain Hunter - Week 6
Sep 19
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mings sidelined after medical recommendation
Wimmer injury adds to Hughes' defensive woe
Terriers face attacking dilemma for Week 6
Coleman, Bolasie due back in November
Kaboul to avoid surgery following injury
Gundogan injury not considered serious
Obiang ruled out for Spurs clash
Diego Costa headed back to Atletico Madrid
Calum Chambers aggravated hip injury
Arsene Wenger clears up Ozil status
Rashford brace eases United past Burton
Free agent Lindegaard signs with Burnley
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Thomas Jackson | Wide Receiver
Team:
North Carolina Tar Heels
Latest News
Recent News
UNC redshirt junior WR Thomas Jackson (knee) will miss the remainder of the season.
Jackson suffered a meniscus injury in Saturday's win over Old Dominion. He had a 7-97-2 line through two-plus games this year after finishing with 17 catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns last season. With Jackson done and Rontavius Groves and Dazz Newsome both questionable for Saturday's game against Duke, look for Anthony Ratliff-Williams to be targeted more in the passing game.
Sep 22 - 11:50 AM
Source:
ACC Sports
UNC WR Jackson (knee) done for the year
Sep 22 - 11:50 AM
More Thomas Jackson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Hill
OSU
(1841)
2
J. Allen
WY
(1588)
3
C. Spiller
CLE
(1160)
4
T. Edwards
WIS
(846)
5
D. Guice
LSU
(782)
6
B. Rypien
BSU
(776)
7
S. Barkley
PSU
(573)
8
D. Law
UAB
(480)
9
S. Darnold
USC
(476)
10
S. White
AUB
(437)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
North Carolina Tar Heels Tickets
Headlines
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Thor Nystrom anticipates 'dogs barking this weekend as he breaks down TCU-Oklahoma St., Iowa-Penn St., Purdue-Michigan and more.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
NFL Draft Headlines
»
UNC WR Jackson (knee) done for the year
»
Rd. 1 prospect Adams leaning toward declaring
»
Flowers runs for two scores in 43-7 route
»
Whaley will play against Aggies on Saturday
»
Guice (knee) will play against Syracuse
»
Nebraska RB Tre Bryant (knee) out vs. Rutgers
»
Moore (leg/foot) questionable for Saturday
»
Purdue WR Phillips predicts win over Michigan
»
Richt: Richards (hamstring) has 'severe pull'
»
Clemson K Greg Huegel out with a torn ACL
»
Whaley reportedly gets in fight w/ teammate
»
Nebraska moves to fire AD Shawn Eichorst
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved