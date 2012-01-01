Player Page

Caleb Evans | Quarterback

Team: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210

Latest News

Recent News

Louisiana-Monroe sophomore QB Caleb Evans went for 24-for-37 for 433 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-27 victory over Texas State on Saturday.
He also ran for 12 yards and another score. Evans had an off-week last Saturday against Coastal Carolina, but he threw for 343 yards, ran for 129 yards and had six total scores the week before against Louisiana-Lafayette. He could be in line for another big day next week against Georgia State. Oct 7 - 6:30 PM
More Caleb Evans Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 