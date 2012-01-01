Caleb Evans | Quarterback

Louisiana-Monroe sophomore QB Caleb Evans went for 24-for-37 for 433 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-27 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

He also ran for 12 yards and another score. Evans had an off-week last Saturday against Coastal Carolina, but he threw for 343 yards, ran for 129 yards and had six total scores the week before against Louisiana-Lafayette. He could be in line for another big day next week against Georgia State.