Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Full Depth Charts
Malcolm Williams | Wide Receiver
Team:
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Coasta Carolina junior WR Malcolm Williams caught nine passes for 266 yards and two scores in a 51-43 loss to Louisiana Monroe on Saturday.
Williams (5'10/185) appeared to have a breakout game last week for the Chanticleers (5-79), but that was barely a quarter of what the junior wideout did tonight. The big play was an 86-yard touchdown, but even without that game you're still looking at over 160 yards of receiving. His other touchdown was a 27-yard touchdown from Max Keane. Coastal Carolina will take on Georgia State next week.
Sep 30 - 10:55 PM
Coastal Carolina WR Malcolm Williams had five catches for 79 yards in a 52-10 loss to Western Illinois.
Williams (5'10/185) was essentially the only player on the field who looked like they belonged on the field with Western Illinois. He had the longest player of the game for the Chanticleers, a 50-yard catch that set up Coastal Carolina's only touchdown. It's going to be a long year for fans of CCU.
Sep 23 - 9:46 PM
CCU's Williams explodes for 9-266-2
Sep 30 - 10:55 PM
Williams glimmer of hope in blowout loss
Sep 23 - 9:46 PM
More Malcolm Williams Player News
Related News
Team News
