Malcolm Williams | Wide Receiver

Team: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185

Coasta Carolina junior WR Malcolm Williams caught nine passes for 266 yards and two scores in a 51-43 loss to Louisiana Monroe on Saturday.
Williams (5'10/185) appeared to have a breakout game last week for the Chanticleers (5-79), but that was barely a quarter of what the junior wideout did tonight. The big play was an 86-yard touchdown, but even without that game you're still looking at over 160 yards of receiving. His other touchdown was a 27-yard touchdown from Max Keane. Coastal Carolina will take on Georgia State next week. Sep 30 - 10:55 PM
