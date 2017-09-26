Player Page

Max Bortenschlager | Quarterback

Team: Maryland Terrapins
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 212

Maryland sophomore QB Max Bortenschlager completed 18-of-28 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 31-24 victory over Minnesota.
He added 18 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Bortenschlager (6'3/212) began the season as the third-team quarterback, but he ascended to the starting post with Kasem Hill and Tyrell Pigrome both out for the year with torn ACLs. He acquitted himself well in Maryland's Big 10 opener, handing the ball off often and avoiding mistakes when he was in the pocket. The Terps entered the day as double-digit underdogs. Sep 30 - 3:17 PM
