Boston College senior LB Connor Strachan (knee) will miss the remainder of the season.

Huge loss for the Eagles, as Strachan was the team's leading tackler in 2016, piling up 80 tackles (11.0 for loss), 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble a year ago. The 6-foot, 230-pounder suited up for BC's opener against Northern Illinois, but has not played in any of the three games since. Kevin Bletzer, John Lamot and Ty Schwab will likely serve as the team's starting linebackers with Strachan down for the count and Max Richardson (knee) out indefinitely.