Keivonnis Davis | Defensive End

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 253

Latest News

Suspended Florida junior DE Keivonnis Davis has been hospitalized after being involved in a serious scooter accident.
Details have yet to emerge as to the exact circumstance which the accident took place. Davis is one of nine Florida players currently suspended in relation to a credit card fraud case, one in which the 6-foot-3, 253-pounder is facing three potential third-degree felony charges. He remains enrolled at the university. We'll pass along further word as to specifics regarding this accident as details come to light. Sep 28 - 1:55 PM
Source: 247Sports
