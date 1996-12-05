Rob Rolle | Safety

Player Page

Team: Villanova Wildcats
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/12/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185

Villanova senior S Rob Rolle will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.
It's a terrible blow for the Wildcats. Rolle (6'0/185) was named to the preseason All-American team by Athlon Sports this summer after registering 63 tackles, five pass breakups and an FCS-best seven interceptions during the past campaign. He will be eligible for a medical redshirt which would allow him to play next season. Sep 28 - 3:50 PM
Source: Craig Haley on Twitter
