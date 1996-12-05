Rob Rolle | Safety

Villanova senior S Rob Rolle will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.

It's a terrible blow for the Wildcats. Rolle (6'0/185) was named to the preseason All-American team by Athlon Sports this summer after registering 63 tackles, five pass breakups and an FCS-best seven interceptions during the past campaign. He will be eligible for a medical redshirt which would allow him to play next season.