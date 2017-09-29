Doug Martin | Center

New Mexico State awarded HC Doug Martin a three-year contract extension.

With the extension, Martin is now signed through the 2020 season. After putting in back-to-back 3-9 seasons, the Aggies are tracking toward their best overall campaign under his watchful eye, having worked out to a 2-2 record with wins over New Mexico and UTEP. In a statement, Martin said, "What people are now seeing is the on field performance starting to take shape thanks to our talented players and coaches."