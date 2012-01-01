Quintez Cephus | Wide Receiver Team: Wisconsin Badgers Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 195

Latest News Recent News

Wisconsin sophomore WR Quintez Cephus is now listed as out for the season with a right leg injury. Initially Cephus earned an "out" label, but positive news was never expected. Cephus is the school's top receiver with 30 catches for 501 yards and six touchdowns. The Badgers continue to overcome injuries and remain undefeated. Source: Jesse Temple on Twitter

Wisconsin sophomore WR Quintez Cephus has been ruled out for the game against Iowa with a right leg injury. Cephus was removed from Saturday's game against Indiana and was unable to put any weight on the leg. It is notable that Cephus is not currently ruled out for the season, just the game. On the season, Cephus has caught 30 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Source: Jesse Temple on Twitter

Updating a previous item, Wisconsin sophomore WR Quintez Cephus has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Indiana due to a right leg injury. Cephus sustained the injury in the third quarter and was subsequently unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field. Per the ABC broadcast, trainers were looking at Cephus' leg below the knee. We'll pass along updates as they become available. Source: Zach Heilprin on Twitter