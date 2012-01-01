Welcome,
Quintez Cephus | Wide Receiver
Team:
Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Wisconsin sophomore WR Quintez Cephus is now listed as out for the season with a right leg injury.
Initially Cephus earned an "out" label, but positive news was never expected. Cephus is the school's top receiver with 30 catches for 501 yards and six touchdowns. The Badgers continue to overcome injuries and remain undefeated.
Nov 9 - 11:07 AM
Source:
Jesse Temple on Twitter
Wisconsin sophomore WR Quintez Cephus has been ruled out for the game against Iowa with a right leg injury.
Cephus was removed from Saturday's game against Indiana and was unable to put any weight on the leg. It is notable that Cephus is not currently ruled out for the season, just the game. On the season, Cephus has caught 30 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns.
Nov 6 - 11:02 AM
Source:
Jesse Temple on Twitter
Updating a previous item, Wisconsin sophomore WR Quintez Cephus has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Indiana due to a right leg injury.
Cephus sustained the injury in the third quarter and was subsequently unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field. Per the ABC broadcast, trainers were looking at Cephus' leg below the knee. We'll pass along updates as they become available.
Nov 4 - 2:19 PM
Source:
Zach Heilprin on Twitter
Wisconsin sophomore WR Quintez Cephus left Saturday's game against Indiana with a leg injury.
While the extent of the injury is not currently known, Cephus was unable to put any weight on his leg while he was being helped off the field after going down injured early in the third quarter. Consider him doubtful to return. More information should be available in the coming days.
Nov 4 - 2:07 PM
Source:
Jason Galloway on Twitter
Badgers now list WR Cephus out for the year
Nov 9 - 11:07 AM
Badgers WR Cephus ruled out for Iowa game
Nov 6 - 11:02 AM
Cephus out for remainder w/ leg injury
Nov 4 - 2:19 PM
Badgers WR Cephus exits with leg injury Sat.
Nov 4 - 2:07 PM
More Quintez Cephus Player News
Headlines
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 8
Thor Nystrom likes Auburn to spoil Georgia's undeafeated season in his breakdown of Week 11's best picks against the spread.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 8
»
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
»
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
»
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
»
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
»
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Badgers now list WR Cephus out for the year
»
Report: Les Miles intrigued by Oregon State
»
Toledo RB Terry Swanson exits w/ leg injury
»
Brewer to start for Baylor vs. Red Raiders
»
Young shreds Akron for 198 all-purpose yards
»
Rosen (concussion): I expect to play vs. ASU
»
Anderson's star turn continues with 8-160-2
»
NFL Media pushes Baker Mayfield to QB1
»
Raanan: NYG directed to closely evaluate QBs
»
Vols five-star T Cade Mays backs off pledge
»
Appalachian State WR Meadors to transfer
»
UGA, Tide still up front in CFB Playoff ranks
