Quintez Cephus | Wide Receiver

Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195

Wisconsin sophomore WR Quintez Cephus is now listed as out for the season with a right leg injury.
Initially Cephus earned an "out" label, but positive news was never expected. Cephus is the school's top receiver with 30 catches for 501 yards and six touchdowns. The Badgers continue to overcome injuries and remain undefeated. Nov 9 - 11:07 AM
Source: Jesse Temple on Twitter
