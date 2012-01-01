Drew Galitz | Punter

Player Page

Team: Baylor Bears
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 208

Baylor junior P Drew Galitz will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.
Galitz (5'11/208) sustained the injury in Saturday's loss to Kansas State, when he took a hit on a kickoff. In his first two years with the Bears, the junior punter/kickoff-specialist had earned All-Big 12 honorable mention from the coaches. Connor Martin, the team's field-goal kicker, will now take on a considerably larger role on special teams in Galitz's absence. Oct 3 - 5:51 PM
Source: John Werner on Twitter
