Michigan State junior WR Felton Davis III caught nine passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 17-10 win over Iowa.

In his first year as a major contributor in the passing game, Davis III has recorded at least four catches in all four games and has caught two touchdowns in two of the four. Last season, Davis had 12 catches for 150 yards in 12 games. He was a top-250 overall recruit coming out of high school.