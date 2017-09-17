Sean Kugler | Center

UTEP HC Sean Kugler announced his resignation on Monday.

Kugler has been the head coach of the Miners since 2012, and finishes with a record of 18-36. He lead the Miners to just one bowl, a loss in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2013. It's the second major coaching change this year for UTEP, as they had fired offensive coordinator Brent Pease after the Miners lost to 63-13 to Arizona.