Mike Price | Center

UTEP announced that Mike Price will serve as the interim head coach after the resignation of former HC Sean Kugler.

Well this is a fun surprise. Price coached UTEP from 2004-2012 before retiring with a record of 48-61 and three bowl appearances. He also coached at Washington State for 14 years -- taking the Cougars to a Rose Bowl in 1995 -- and infamously was fired from Alabama before coaching a game. Price inherits an 0-5 Miners team that ranks 128th in yards-per-play, and 129th in defense.