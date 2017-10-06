Player Page

Stacy Thomas | Linebacker

Team: Louisville Cardinals
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 236

Louisville senior LB Stacy Thomas suffered a knee injury in Thursday's loss to NC State.
Thomas went down on the second play from scrimmage after halftime. Trainers tended to him and helped him off the field. Thomas was examined in the Cards’ medical tent. He didn't return. HC Bobby Petrino said he'd know more about Thomas' status on Friday. Thomas is considered Louisville’s defensive leader. Oct 6 - 11:41 AM
Source: Louisville Courier-Journal
