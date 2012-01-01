Kyle Kempt | Quarterback

Iowa State senior QB Kyle Kempt completed 18-of-24 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 38-31 upset of Oklahoma.

Well that was something. Kempt -- who initially joined the Cyclones as a walk-on -- had just two pass attempts to his fair name entering action on Saturday, but with starter Jacob Park staying back in Ames due to personal health issues, he was called upon to lead the Cyclones in a road date with the No. 3 team in the country. No sweat. Kempt threw all three of his touchdown passes in the second half of Saturday's contest, including the 25-yard go-ahead score to Allen Lazard with just over two minutes remaining in the contest. Oklahoma would be unable to mount a final scoring drive as Iowa State came away with the huge 38-31 victory. Kempt should continue to see starting work so long as Park is out of the picture.