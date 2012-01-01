Luke Skipper | Quarterback

Tulsa redshirt freshman QB Luke Skipper came on in relief of Chad President to complete 10-for-14 for 256 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 62-28 loss to Tulane.

With President looking utterly lost, and the game getting out of hand early (it was 48-7 at halftime), the Golden Hurricanes turned to Skipper. Skipper looked good, but of course the game had been decided when most of his work was done. With the way he played, it wouldn't be a surprise if Tulsa hands the job over to him going forward. The 1-5 Hurricanes get Houston next.