Marcus Childers | Quarterback

Team: Northern Illinois Huskies
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 216

Northern Illinois freshman QB Marcus Childers completed 10-of-22 yards for 141 yards with four touchdown passes in a 63-17 crushing of Ball State on Thursday.
Childers still hasn't shown much accuracy as a passer, but the freshman quarterback certainly has shown the ability to make plays. His TD passes came from four, 24, 19 and 70 yards out, respectively. The Huskies weren't expecting Childers to play this season, but they just might have a star on their hands in the coming seasons. Northern Illinois takes on Western Michigan next week. Nov 9 - 10:26 PM
