Marcus Childers | Quarterback Team: Northern Illinois Huskies Age / DOB: () / 1/1/2050 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 216

Northern Illinois freshman QB Marcus Childers completed 10-of-22 yards for 141 yards with four touchdown passes in a 63-17 crushing of Ball State on Thursday. Childers still hasn't shown much accuracy as a passer, but the freshman quarterback certainly has shown the ability to make plays. His TD passes came from four, 24, 19 and 70 yards out, respectively. The Huskies weren't expecting Childers to play this season, but they just might have a star on their hands in the coming seasons. Northern Illinois takes on Western Michigan next week.

Northern Illinois freshman QB Marcus Childers completed 23-of-43 yards for 235 yards with two interceptions and ran for 49 yards and a score in a 27-17 loss to Toledo on Thursday. This was pretty easily Childers' worst start of the season, as he struggled with accuracy and decision-making against the Rockets' secondary. Still, he showed why he's been one of the more exciting freshman players in the conference, particularly with his legs. His touchdown was a one-yard plunge to give the Huskies a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter. Unfortunately, they weren't able to do anything offensively the rest of the night. Childers and NIU will try and bounce back next week against the woeful Ball State defense.

Northern Illinois redshirt freshman QB Marcus Childers completed 23-of-40 passes for 278 yards with two scores and ran for 54 yards and a score in a 30-27 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan on Thursday. It's the fourth straight start for Childers, and the fourth straight victory for the Huskies. It's not completely due to the play of the freshman, but he's certainly helped both on the ground and in the air. He opened the scoring with a nice 69-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Brown, and he had the last score in regulation with a 10-yard jaunt into the end zone to send the game into overtime. Even when Ryan Graham returns for Northern Illinois, it's going to be tough to bench Childers when he's playing like this. The best matchup of the MAC regular season is next week when NIU takes on Toledo.