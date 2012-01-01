Welcome,
Marcus Childers | Quarterback
Team:
Northern Illinois Huskies
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 216
Latest News
Recent News
Northern Illinois freshman QB Marcus Childers completed 10-of-22 yards for 141 yards with four touchdown passes in a 63-17 crushing of Ball State on Thursday.
Childers still hasn't shown much accuracy as a passer, but the freshman quarterback certainly has shown the ability to make plays. His TD passes came from four, 24, 19 and 70 yards out, respectively. The Huskies weren't expecting Childers to play this season, but they just might have a star on their hands in the coming seasons. Northern Illinois takes on Western Michigan next week.
Nov 9 - 10:26 PM
Northern Illinois freshman QB Marcus Childers completed 23-of-43 yards for 235 yards with two interceptions and ran for 49 yards and a score in a 27-17 loss to Toledo on Thursday.
This was pretty easily Childers' worst start of the season, as he struggled with accuracy and decision-making against the Rockets' secondary. Still, he showed why he's been one of the more exciting freshman players in the conference, particularly with his legs. His touchdown was a one-yard plunge to give the Huskies a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter. Unfortunately, they weren't able to do anything offensively the rest of the night. Childers and NIU will try and bounce back next week against the woeful Ball State defense.
Nov 2 - 9:45 PM
Northern Illinois redshirt freshman QB Marcus Childers completed 23-of-40 passes for 278 yards with two scores and ran for 54 yards and a score in a 30-27 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan on Thursday.
It's the fourth straight start for Childers, and the fourth straight victory for the Huskies. It's not completely due to the play of the freshman, but he's certainly helped both on the ground and in the air. He opened the scoring with a nice 69-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Brown, and he had the last score in regulation with a 10-yard jaunt into the end zone to send the game into overtime. Even when Ryan Graham returns for Northern Illinois, it's going to be tough to bench Childers when he's playing like this. The best matchup of the MAC regular season is next week when NIU takes on Toledo.
Oct 26 - 11:03 PM
Northern Illinois redshirt freshman QB Marcus Childers completed 21 of 33 attempts for 239 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday's 48-17 win over Bowling Green.
He added another 73 rushing yards. Childers did not open the season as the starter, but he has certainly earned the title over the last few years. NIU's only losses were to Boston College and and top 20 ranked San Diego State.
Oct 21 - 6:31 PM
Childers has four TD passes in rout of BSU
Nov 9 - 10:26 PM
Childers struggles against Toledo in loss
Nov 2 - 9:45 PM
Childers helps Huskies win in overtime
Oct 26 - 11:03 PM
Childers tosses 3 TDs vs Bowling Green
Oct 21 - 6:31 PM
More Marcus Childers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Mayfield
OK
(1061)
2
J. Rosen
UCL
(1019)
3
S. Darnold
USC
(888)
4
B. Love
STA
(678)
5
M. Rudolph
OKS
(632)
6
J. Washington
OKS
(593)
7
S. Barkley
PSU
(547)
8
D. Guice
LSU
(534)
9
M. Wilson
AL
(480)
10
M. Zaire
UF
(474)
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Thor Nystrom calls for Auburn to spoil Georgia's perfect season as he breaks down Week 11's best bets.
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
»
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
»
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
»
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
»
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
»
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Childers has four TD passes in rout of BSU
»
Buechele will start for Longhorns on Saturday
»
Pettis among Hornung Award Finalists
»
Report: Failed drug test got Hill suspended
»
Surratt (undisclosed) ruled out for Pitt game
»
Jalin Moore (foot) not dressed out on Thurs.
»
Scout: Allen still has chance to be No. 1 QB
»
Florida WR Ja'Marr Chase backs off pledge
»
Jarvion Franklin rolls with 191 yards in win
»
Diontae Johnson logs 9-144-1 line in defeat
»
Harold Landry (ankle) questionable for Sat.
»
Roback tosses five picks in nightmare showing
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
DFS Pros Answer NFL Week 9 Questions
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
