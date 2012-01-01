Drew Anderson | Quarterback

Buffalo junior quarterback Drew Anderson threw for 597 yards and seven scores and also rushed for a touchdown in a 71-68 seven-overtime loss to Western Michigan on Saturday.

Anderson (6'5/230) was only playing because Bulls starting quarterback Tyree Jackson is out with an injury. It'll be tough to bench Anderson after this. He shredded the Western Michigan defense on Saturday, setting records for the Bulls in both passing yards and touchdowns. If you somehow were able to play Anderson on your fantasy team, congratulations.