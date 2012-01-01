Player Page

Cory Hall | Center

Team: Oregon State Beavers
Age / DOB:  ()

Oregon State named CB coach Cory Hall interim head coach.
Hall's head coaching experience boils down to being HC at Clovis North High School in California for three years. Prior to joining Oregon State's staff, he had coached at Weber State, Washington State and Wisconsin. Hall had a six-year NFL career as a safety for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. Oct 9 - 4:51 PM
Source: Bleacher Report
