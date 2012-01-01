Cory Hall | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Bird the Word
Oct 9
Top 2018 AFL Prospects
Oct 9
Postseason Dose: National Hero
Oct 8
Postseason Dose: Correa Mashes
Oct 7
Team Roundup: White Sox
Oct 6
Postseason Dose: Mighty Altuve
Oct 6
Team Roundup: Tigers
Oct 5
Dose: Diamonds Are Back
Oct 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins, Molitor agree to three-year extension
Encarnacion (ankle) out again for ALDS Gm 4
Sabathia would start Game 5 for Yankees
Headley in lineup at DH for Game 4 of ALDS
Farrell: Chris Sale available for ALDS Game 4
Kyle Schwarber in lineup for NLDS Game 3
Gattis at DH for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Red Sox
Pedroia hitting leadoff in Game 4 of ALDS
Vazquez catching Porcello in ALDS Game 4
Report: Mets in touch with Ausmus for manager
Trevor Bauer will start Game 4 for Indians
Yankees stay alive on the wings of Greg Bird
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Odell Beckham's Injury
Oct 9
Dose: Week Five Review
Oct 9
Matchups: Vikings at Bears
Oct 8
Week 5 Live Blog
Oct 8
Week 5 Rankings
Oct 8
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Oct 8
Silva's Week 5 Matchups
Oct 8
Injury Report: Week 5
Oct 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Pagano: Marlon Mack has earned more touches
Rinse; repeat: Colts rule out Luck for Week 6
GMen fear Marshall will miss 'multiple games'
Elijah McGuire set for 'heavy workload' vs NE
Lions 'optimistic' Stafford will start Week 6
Mularkey: Mariota could be game-time decision
Bilal Powell day to day with strained calf
Browns waiting on Week 6 quarterback call
Jamie Collins clears concussion protocol
Giants not expected to re-sign Victor Cruz
Giants: Odell Beckham done for the season
Bills give Tyrod another vote of confidence
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft Guide: Rankings & ADP
Oct 9
Roundtable: Preseason Studs
Oct 6
Stew: 30-Deep Draft Recap
Oct 6
Top-200 Draft Overview
Oct 5
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
Oct. 4 Preseason Recap Podcast
Oct 4
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
Risers and Fallers: Forwards
Oct 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
X-rays come back negative on Fox's back
Lonzo Ball (ankle) out Tuesday vs. Utah
Thon Maker (ankle) limited at practice Monday
Rudy Gobert (rest) out Monday vs. Phoenix
Derrick Rose will start at PG in Cleveland
Lue confirms Dwyane Wade will start at SG
Celtics resting Irving, Hayward and Horford
Marc Gasol (foot) will play on Monday
Reggie Jackson will play on Monday
Markelle Fultz (shoulder) will play Monday
De'Aaron Fox to have X-rays on lower back
SAC to 'periodically' rest veterans this year
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Maple Leafs have a big week
Oct 9
Henrik King for a Day Again
Oct 9
Waiver Wired: Early Additions
Oct 8
Dose:Ovechkin's Historic Start
Oct 8
Vegas, No Baby
Oct 7
Dose: VGK wins franchise debut
Oct 7
A Bunch of Fours
Oct 6
Dose: Saad, Hawks crush Pens
Oct 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Blues to start Carter Hutton Tuesday vs. NYR
Semyon Varlamov shuts out Bruins Monday
Getzlaf will be a game-time decision Monday
Michael Matheson inks 8-year deal with FLA
Coyotes demote Dylan Strome to AHL
Sabres will go with Chad Johnson vs. Devils
Anton Forsberg will face Toronto Monday
Philipp Grubauer slated to start Monday night
Patrice Bergeron (LBI) won't play Monday
Boston takes Torey Krug (jaw) off IR
Thomas Greiss will start Monday afternoon
Erik Karlsson (foot) doesn't travel with team
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Charlotte
Oct 8
Update: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 7
DFS: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 6
Chasing Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 5
Caps After Dover (Fall)
Oct 4
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Byron leads NXS standings, on to Round of 8
Allgaier DNF at Charlotte, on to Round of 8
Sadler 3rd in points, moves on to Round of 8
Hemric 4th in points, moves on to Round of 8
Custer 5th in points, moves on to Round of 8
Gaughan eliminated from NXS Chase playoffs
Poole 6th in points, moves on to Round of 8
Reed 7th in points, moves on to Round of 8
Tifft moves on to NXS Chase Round of 8
Annett eliminated from NXS Chase playoffs
Ross Chastain: Drive for the Cure 300 results
J.J. Yeley: Drive for the Cure 300 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hadley bags T3 in return to the PGA TOUR
Mickelson R4 70; 103rd career top-3 finish
Steele back-to-back winner at Safeway Open
Finau (-13) posts 72h clubhouse lead; R4 69
Hatton defends the Dunhill Links Championship
Hadley one back in Napa after third-round 70
Rookie Duncan maintains 1-shot lead; R3 71
Cauley posts -12; 54-hole clubhouse leader
Hatton in command of Alfred Dunhill Links
Uihlein among notable MCs at Safeway Open
Rookie Tyler Duncan leads after R2 in Napa
Hadley clips the course record w/ 11-under 61
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Beavers tab CB coach Cory Hall as interim HC
ISU names QB Kempt the starter for KU game
Oregon State HC Gary Andersen steps down
ISU lists Park 'or' Kempt on QB depth chart
Huskers may use redshirt on RB Bryant (knee)
WR Bonner (head) may be available for Tulsa
Sam Darnold: We have to run different plays
Hurricanes RB Walton to undergo ankle surgery
Finebaum: Jim Harbaugh could be wooed by NFL
Georgia rises to No. 4 in fresh AP Top-25
Toledo WR Cody Thompson suffers broken leg
Saint Juste runs for 241 in losing effort
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 7
Oct 5
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Conte left counting the cost of Kante injury
Mustafi adds to a mounting injury list
Bolasie starts ball-work in ACL recovery
Fellaini injury not considered serious
Fellaini fortunate to escape serious injury
Dummett expected to miss another month
Lascelles signs new Newcastle contract
Rafa hopes to welcome wingers back vs Saints
Shelvey suffers a training ground injury
Belgium likely to lose Lukaku for one game
Bournemouth sweating on the fitness of King
Lanzini targeting full return after break
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cory Hall | Center
Team:
Oregon State Beavers
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Oregon State named CB coach Cory Hall interim head coach.
Hall's head coaching experience boils down to being HC at Clovis North High School in California for three years. Prior to joining Oregon State's staff, he had coached at Weber State, Washington State and Wisconsin. Hall had a six-year NFL career as a safety for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.
Oct 9 - 4:51 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Beavers tab CB coach Cory Hall as interim HC
Oct 9 - 4:51 PM
More Cory Hall Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Darnold
USC
(855)
2
R. Freeman
OR
(788)
3
S. Ehlinger
TX
(584)
4
W. Gallman
CLE
(582)
5
B. Wimbush
ND
(572)
6
B. Love
STA
(515)
7
D. Guice
LSU
(504)
8
E. Oliver
HOU
(491)
9
W. Speight
MCH
(488)
10
L. Jackson
LOU
(428)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Oregon State Beavers Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor looks to run over Purdue on Saturday as we dive into this week's most interesting match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Beavers tab CB coach Cory Hall as interim HC
»
ISU names QB Kempt the starter for KU game
»
Oregon State HC Gary Andersen steps down
»
ISU lists Park 'or' Kempt on QB depth chart
»
Huskers may use redshirt on RB Bryant (knee)
»
WR Bonner (head) may be available for Tulsa
»
Sam Darnold: We have to run different plays
»
Hurricanes RB Walton to undergo ankle surgery
»
Finebaum: Jim Harbaugh could be wooed by NFL
»
Georgia rises to No. 4 in fresh AP Top-25
»
Toledo WR Cody Thompson suffers broken leg
»
Saint Juste runs for 241 in losing effort
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved