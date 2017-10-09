Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Nick Connelly | Tackle
Team:
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 300
Latest News
Recent News
Minnesota sophomore T Nick Connelly has chosen to retire.
The exact impetus behind Connelly's decision to retire is not known. He started the first five games of the season before sustaining an injury against Purdue on October 2 and has not played since. Garrison Wright and Sam Schlueter have filled in for the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder in the interim and will continue to do so moving forward now that Connelly has chosen to hang up his cleats.
Oct 26 - 12:25 PM
Source:
Pioneer Press
Minnesota sophomore T Nick Connelly (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game against Michigan State.
This according to HC P.J. Fleck. Connelly, the Gophers' starting right tackle, was sidelined during the Purdue game with an undisclosed injury.
Oct 11 - 5:24 PM
Source:
St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota starting RT Connelly opts to retire
Oct 26 - 12:25 PM
T Connelly (undisclosed) to miss MSU game
Oct 11 - 5:24 PM
More Nick Connelly Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Love
STA
(707)
2
S. Darnold
USC
(706)
3
B. Mayfield
OK
(579)
4
L. Fournette
LSU
(556)
5
D. Sills
WVU
(531)
6
S. Barkley
PSU
(464)
7
W. Grier
WVU
(463)
8
L. Scott
MSU
(461)
9
J. Ertz
KSU
(450)
10
Z. Abey
NAV
(416)
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
SMU WR Trey Quinn has exploded in recent weeks and could go off again on Saturday. That and more in this week's match-ups rundown.
