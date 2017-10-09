Nick Connelly | Tackle

Minnesota sophomore T Nick Connelly has chosen to retire.

The exact impetus behind Connelly's decision to retire is not known. He started the first five games of the season before sustaining an injury against Purdue on October 2 and has not played since. Garrison Wright and Sam Schlueter have filled in for the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder in the interim and will continue to do so moving forward now that Connelly has chosen to hang up his cleats.