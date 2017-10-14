Player Page

Cole Kelley | Quarterback

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 268

Arkansas redshirt freshman QB Cole Kelly is likely to earn his second-straight start on Saturday against Auburn.
Kelley would get the start in place of senior Austin Allen (shoulder) who is unlikely to play on Saturday. The 6-foot-7, 268-pound quarterback has completed 56 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Oct 19 - 9:45 PM
Source: SEC Country
