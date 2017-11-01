Anthony Brown | Quarterback Team: Boston College Eagles Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 210

Latest News Recent News

Boston College redshirt freshman QB Anthony Brown (knee) will miss the remainder of the season. Brown suffered the ever-terrifying non-contact injury on a cut in Saturday's 17-14 loss against North Carolina State. Darius Wade replaced Brown, and will presumably do so going forward. Brown flashed some dual-threat potential in 10 games, completing 51.9-percent of his passes for 1,367 yards and an 11/9 TD/INT rate. In addition, he rushed for 210 yards and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass. Source: syracuse.com

Boston College redshirt freshman QB Anthony Brown sustained a potentially significant knee injury in Saturday's game against NC State. Brown sustained the injury while running the ball in the first half. After sustaining the injury, he required the use of crutches on the sideline and was seen icing his knee. It's incredibly unlikely that he's able to return to the contest. Darius Wade figures to be the man the rest of the way out on Saturday. Source: BC Football News on Twitter

Boston College redshirt freshman QB Anthony Brown completed 19-of-24 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 41-10 win over Virginia. Holy offensive explosion, Batman. The normally dormant attack of the Eagles has lit the world on fire over the past two weekends, putting up a combined 86 points in victories over Louisville and Virginia. Brown's three touchdown passes marked a season-high. While we don't see the Eagles continuing to play like peak Oklahoma State on offense, they'll try for a third consecutive 40-point showing against Florida State next weekend. That figures to be a challenge.