Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UW T Deiter ponders jump to the NFL
BC QB Brown (knee) to miss remainder of year
UT T Williams (knee) may return on Saturday
QB Kempt (undisclosed) considered day-to-day
Thamel: UF has started vetting Chip Kelly
Tennessee officially fires HC Butch Jones
Coaches Poll jumps Hurricanes up to No. 2
Vols out pledge from four-star WR Taylor
Five-star 2019 WR Henderson backs off Ducks
Arkansas QB Cole Kelley arrested for DWI
BSU's Mattison helps lead epic comeback win
Tate over 200 again in destruction of Beavers
Anthony Brown | Quarterback
Team:
Boston College Eagles
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 210
Latest News
Recent News
Boston College redshirt freshman QB Anthony Brown (knee) will miss the remainder of the season.
Brown suffered the ever-terrifying non-contact injury on a cut in Saturday's 17-14 loss against North Carolina State. Darius Wade replaced Brown, and will presumably do so going forward. Brown flashed some dual-threat potential in 10 games, completing 51.9-percent of his passes for 1,367 yards and an 11/9 TD/INT rate. In addition, he rushed for 210 yards and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Nov 13 - 2:08 PM
Source:
syracuse.com
Boston College redshirt freshman QB Anthony Brown sustained a potentially significant knee injury in Saturday's game against NC State.
Brown sustained the injury while running the ball in the first half. After sustaining the injury, he required the use of crutches on the sideline and was seen icing his knee. It's incredibly unlikely that he's able to return to the contest. Darius Wade figures to be the man the rest of the way out on Saturday.
Nov 11 - 2:16 PM
Source:
BC Football News on Twitter
Boston College redshirt freshman QB Anthony Brown completed 19-of-24 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 41-10 win over Virginia.
Holy offensive explosion, Batman. The normally dormant attack of the Eagles has lit the world on fire over the past two weekends, putting up a combined 86 points in victories over Louisville and Virginia. Brown's three touchdown passes marked a season-high. While we don't see the Eagles continuing to play like peak Oklahoma State on offense, they'll try for a third consecutive 40-point showing against Florida State next weekend. That figures to be a challenge.
Oct 21 - 5:15 PM
Boston College redshirt freshman QB Anthony Brown (upper body) is probable for Saturday's game against Virginia.
Brown exited stage left in Saturday's thrilling win over Louisville after sustaining an upper-body injury in the third quarter. Darius Wade played out the remainder of that victory in his place and could see field-time versus the Cavaliers on Saturday even if Brown is able to go.
Oct 19 - 1:56 PM
Source:
Jason Baum on Twitter
BC QB Brown (knee) to miss remainder of year
Nov 13 - 2:08 PM
Anthony Brown injures knee, likely done
Nov 11 - 2:16 PM
Anthony Brown leads way in blowout of UVA
Oct 21 - 5:15 PM
Boston College QB Brown (upper body) probable
Oct 19 - 1:56 PM
More Anthony Brown Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Boston College Eagles Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
LSU's Derrius Guice will look to keep rolling against Tennessee as we break down Week 12's most intriguing match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
»
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
»
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
»
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
»
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
»
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
UW T Deiter ponders jump to the NFL
»
BC QB Brown (knee) to miss remainder of year
»
UT T Williams (knee) may return on Saturday
»
QB Kempt (undisclosed) considered day-to-day
»
Thamel: UF has started vetting Chip Kelly
»
Tennessee officially fires HC Butch Jones
»
Coaches Poll jumps Hurricanes up to No. 2
»
Vols out pledge from four-star WR Taylor
»
Five-star 2019 WR Henderson backs off Ducks
»
Arkansas QB Cole Kelley arrested for DWI
»
BSU's Mattison helps lead epic comeback win
»
Tate over 200 again in destruction of Beavers
NFL Draft Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Build around these four plays in Week 10!
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
