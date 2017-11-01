Player Page

Anthony Brown | Quarterback

Team: Boston College Eagles
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210

Boston College redshirt freshman QB Anthony Brown (knee) will miss the remainder of the season.
Brown suffered the ever-terrifying non-contact injury on a cut in Saturday's 17-14 loss against North Carolina State. Darius Wade replaced Brown, and will presumably do so going forward. Brown flashed some dual-threat potential in 10 games, completing 51.9-percent of his passes for 1,367 yards and an 11/9 TD/INT rate. In addition, he rushed for 210 yards and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass. Nov 13 - 2:08 PM
Source: syracuse.com
