Karan Higdon | Running Back

Michigan junior RB Karan Higdon rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in Saturday's 27-20 overtime win over Indiana.

Higdon (5'10/190) acted as essentially the entirety of the Wolverines offense on Saturday. That is not hyperbole -- Michigan finished the game with 327 total yards. The junior back came through with touchdown runs of 12 and 59 yards in the second and fourth quarters, then scored the eventual game-winning score in overtime from 25 yards out. The performance on the whole was by far Higdon's best of the season. Expect him to continue to see plenty of work as UM tries to find some kind of offense, any kind of offense. He'll look to put in another big performance when Michigan takes on Penn State in Happy Valley next weekend.