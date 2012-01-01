Greer Martini | Linebacker

Irish Illustrated is reporting that Notre Dame senior LB Greer Martini suffered a meniscus injury during practice last week and could miss a month.

A starter and a senior captain, Martini reportedly suffered a rare bye week injury. It couldn't have come at a worse time, as Sam Darnold, Ronald Jones and USC is coming to town on Saturday. Martini ranks third on the team with 39 tackles and leads the Irish with two forced fumbles. If Martini is indeed shelved, junior Te’von Coney is expected to take his place in the starting lineup.