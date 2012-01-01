Jordan Sherit | Defensive End

Florida redshirt senior DE Jordan Sherit underwent season-ending hip surgery.

Sherit (6'4/254) was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to Texas A&M. It's a major loss for the Gators. He had recorded a team-leading nine quarterback hurries in six games prior to undergoing the hip procedure, plus 23 tackles (5.0 for loss) and 2.5 sacks. This surgery not only ends his season, but also the redshirt senior's collegiate career. It's been an injury-plagued career. He redshirted as a freshman after tearing his ACL during his senior year in high school and also underwent knee surgery last autumn.